Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Delivery Company Stellar Pizza

Brooklyn’s Finest is making an investment into the pizza game.

According to Billboard, the venture capital firm owned by Shawn ‘Jay-Z‘ Carter, Marcy Venture Partners, has invested $16.5 million into the latest fundraising round for Stellar Pizza. The company, which is a mobile pizza restaurant is reportedly run by robots and will open this fall at the University of Southern California (USC). After launching at USC, the company intends to open up on more college campuses.

Stellar Pizza raised $9 million in previous rounds of funding from Root Venters, Crosslink Capital, and Collaborative Fund.

Food Beast has reported that Jay-Z‘s Marcy Venture Partners has invested in several major consumer brands like Savage x Fenty and Therabody. Stella Pizza is a robotic pizza truck that takes the product directly to the customers. Their purpose is to be mobile to save on rental property prices while lowering the cost of labor. The truck has the ability to make 420 pizzas while one would take less than five minutes to make.