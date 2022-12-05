Jay-Z Forms Allegiance with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to Bring Casino to NYC’s Times Square

In its pursuit to obtain a gaming license in New York City to place a casino in the famed Times Square, SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have enlisted one of the city’s most recognizable faces to help seal the deal.

SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have announced that Jay-Z and his Roc Nation entity will be joining them in their efforts of opening a new, state-of-the-art gaming facility at 1515 Broadway in Times Square, the heart of midtown Manhattan.

The trio of independent companies believes that the facility, which will be named Caesars Palace Times Square, will generate 7 million new visits to Times Square. With the debut of the casino, native New Yorkers and tourists alike will bring billions in economic benefit to Broadway and area businesses.

“New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world,” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said in a written statement.

“My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth,and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”

The partnership between New York’s largest owner of office properties, the country’s leading gaming company, and the world’s preeminent entertainment company will make for a successful venture for the city.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation’s participation as the entertainment arm will help revitalize the Times Square area by working with neighboring organizations “to re-imagine programming in the district’s famous “’bow tie.’”

“There’s no better partner than Jay-Z and Roc Nation to help Caesars Palace Times Square ensure that Times Square remains a global entertainment hub and an economic engine for New York,” said Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green. “Together, we will bring the nearly 130 million annual pedestrians a stronger and more exciting Times Square to visit, reunifying the bow tie around a new set of innovative programming that will appeal to New Yorkers and tourists.”