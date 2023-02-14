Jay-Z Made Sure to Catch Blue Ivy’s Angles At Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z was in full dad mode Super Bowl Sunday after bringing his 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter as his date to the big game.

Video clips captured the moments when Jay-Z crouched down to capture Blue’s angles while taking photos of her at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Blue, who was decked out in stylish streetwear, ran over to her dad to check the pics out for herself.

“Was it live? Was it live?” she asked while giving the billionaire hip-hop mogul a nod of approval.

Jay-Z is in dad mode 📸 Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GUz3 pic.twitter.com/wkS7jAeknC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Fans praised the adorable daddy-daughter Super Bowl date.

“Poor Julius working overtime with Blue Ivy 😂😂🤣🤣🔥🔥,” one fan jokingly said.

“I think she has Beyonce’s mannerisms,” one fan wrote in reference to Blue’s superstar mom, Beyoncé.

“They so cute,” added someone else.

Another video showed Jay-Z taking a photo of Blue and Rihanna, who headlined the halftime show and confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Jay Z taking a picture of Rihanna and Blue Ivy omggg pic.twitter.com/j2geTkIOuS — . (@yonceir) January 31, 2022

More fans applauded the father-daughter moment and demanded to see the photo of Rih and Blue.

“WE NEED THIS PIC RN,” one fan said.

“He’s such a dad omggg she’s so tall nowww🥺💙,” added someone else.

Many others demanded to know why Beyoncé wasn’t in attendance. But on the heels of announcing her Renaissance tour and taking home four Grammy awards last week, Queen Bey was likely at home with their 5-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, enjoying the game.

The big game is developing into an annual tradition for Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after they stole the show at Super Bowl 2022. In addition to flicking it up with Rihanna and her baby bump, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy also hung out with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, E! News reported.

History was made at Super Bowl LVII as Patrick Mahomes became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.