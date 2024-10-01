Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn After Fat Joe’s Theft Allegations, Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Left BDO Accounting Firm Fat Joe filed his lawsuit against BDO in 2022.







Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion are among the big-name clients who have exited the BDO accounting firm after Fat Joe accused the company of losing thousands at the hands its former employee, Vanessa Rodriguez. BDO has denied the claim.

Sources familiar with the situation and Fat Joe’s 2022 lawsuit told Financial Times that the “Lean Back” rapper felt the accounting firm became overly defensive and was slow to grant him full access to his financial records. This frustration prompted Jay-Z to leave BDO in 2023. Earlier concerns about Rodriguez prompted Megan Thee Stallion to exit the firm in 2022.

Fat Joe filed the lawsuit in September 2022, accusing Rodriguez of using his, his wife’s, and his business accounts and credit cards to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash. The rapper also alleged that BDO’s management was so disorganized that his mortgage payments were frequently late, and at times, it seemed his credit card bills were being paid from accounts belonging to other celebrity clients, including Major League Baseball players.

The rapper’s lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms earlier this year. Last month, Rodriguez was indicted in Miami on four counts of fraud, accused of making unauthorized charges on credit cards that did not belong to her. The details of the charges and the names of two alleged victims remain sealed as Rodriguez plans to plead not guilty, denying the accusations made against her in Fat Joe’s 2022 lawsuit as well.

The exit of several prominent clients has overshadowed BDO’s January 2021 acquisition of Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra.

BDO, which has boasted that its Florida’s largest accounting firm, released a statement saying the firm “does not comment on pending litigation or matters related to current or former clients.”

