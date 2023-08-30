Jay-Z Returns To IG To Promote New Film ‘The Book Of Clarence’

Jay-Z has made his return to Instagram, but not to showcase highlights of his own luxurious life. Instead, he’s taking the time to introduce his new film, The Book of Clarence, to his almost 200k followers.

The rapper, who has no other posts and has been very inactive on the platform for years, dropped the epic movie trailer like a surprise album, in a move spearheaded by his wife Beyoncé back in 2017 with her self-titled project. The film, however, is a different kind of tale than the R&B classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jayz

The Book of Clarence is to be released in January 2024, as expressed in the rapper’s short caption for the post, and is set in biblical times. It stars an array of high-profile actors, including LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch. David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, and Teyana Taylor round out the all-star cast, according to TMZ.

The film, directed by Jeymes Samuel, follows Stanfield’s Clarence, a man in Jerusalem who stumbles upon a chance to utilize Jesus Christ for his own chance at fame and fortune. The actor playing the Messiah in the epic film, however, was not shown in the first viewing.

Jay-Z’s involvement in the film will extend beyond producing, as the trailer revealed that music from Hov, himself, will also be featured. However, there was no further report on how many songs in the movie’s soundtrack will have the rapper’s Midas touch.

As for his comeback to social media, fans and peers of Jay-Z flooded his comments to let the father of three know that they were glad he’s back. Even other platforms, such as Facebook and Spotify, commented under his post to welcome him.

While his presence on Instagram, and how long it will last, is unclear, the community surrounding the rapper is taking what they can get.

RELATED CONTENT: Jay Z Launches Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Startups