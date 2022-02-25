Jay-Z Scores $4.5 Million in Royalties From Parlux Fragrances Over Dispute

Jay-Z just scored $4.5 million in royalties from the perfume company Parlux after they dragged him to court for allegations that he breached a contract.

In 2016, Parlux launched a $68 million lawsuit against Jay-Z, accusing him of failing to uphold his end of a 2012 contract to promote his Gold Jay Z fragrance, Page Six reports. The three-week October trial ended with a jury ruling in Jay-Z’s favor.

While Hova’s lawyer Alex Spiro attempted to request the jury grant Jay-Z’s counterclaim against Parlux seeking over $4.5 million in alleged unpaid royalties, they ruled the fragrance company shouldn’t have to pay the billionaire rapper.

However, on Thursday, The Appellate Division, First Department ruled on appeals that were still pending during the trial and found that Jay-Z and his company “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.”

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt wrote in court.

During the trial, Parlux accused Jay-Z and his S. Carter Enterprises LLC of breaking the agreement after he skipped attending the 2014 Gold Jay Z launch at Macy’s and failed to make promotional spots on Good Morning America and in Women’s Wear Daily.

“Parlux invested $29 million into that venture. It upheld its end of the bargain,” Parlux lawyer Anthony Viola argued in court. “The defendants didn’t uphold their end of the bargain.”

Spiro argued that the launch wasn’t part of the contractual agreement and claimed the rapper had a year to make the promotional spots.

“Why on Earth would Jay-Z put his name on one product and only one product in his entire career if he wanted that product to fail? Why?” Spiro asked. “And that’s a question they will never be able to answer because there is no answer.”