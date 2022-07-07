Jayland Walker Arrived With His Wrists Handcuffed At The Coroner’s Office

The sad tragedy of an unarmed Black man shot many times by Ohio police officers has another twist to the horrendous incident. Based on the autopsy report, the police shooting victim, Jayland Walker, was still handcuffed when his dead body arrived at the medical examiner’s office.

According to CNN, Walker’s wrists were handcuffed behind his back when his body was taken to the coroner’s office. The 25-year-old man’s body was sent to the coroner’s office to be processed as part of the investigation into the police officers who killed him in Akron, Ohio on June 27.

The preliminary report by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office includes a number of thumbnail pictures showing Walker deceased and handcuffed at the scene of the incident and after authorities took his body to the coroner’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is scrutinizing evidence and other findings to see if there is any criminal wrongdoing by the police officers. A final autopsy report will be given to them to help render a decision to present to a grand jury from the state attorney general’s office.

Officials said that eight police officers shot dozens of bullets at Walker, resulting in him being struck more than 60 times.

Photos were taken at the medical examiner’s office hours after the shooting incident, showing Walker in the body bag and on the examining table. The images reveal dozens of gunshot wounds from his ankle to his cheek on both sides of his body. The pictures in the report also display items like Walker’s driver’s license and a bloodied set of handcuffs.

Autopsy records show Walker died from a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by Akron Police, WKYC reported. Police posted a statement on Facebook claiming they tried to stop Walker around 12:30 a.m. but had to chase him after he refused to stop.

During the pursuit, police “reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect’s vehicle.” After Walker allegedly jumped out of his moving car, police pursued him on foot.

Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds to the face, abdomen, and upper legs, WEWS reported. Medical examiners ruled the death a homicide.