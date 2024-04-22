News by Stacy Jackson 12-Year-Old Jaylen Griffin’s Body Found In Attic Near His Family’s Home Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed that the boy's body had been left in the attic for a "significant amount" of time.









The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin from New York has taken a grim turn after his dead body was discovered in an attic near his family’s home, bringing closure to a four-year-long search.

A maintenance worker stumbled upon Jaylen’s remains in the attic of a multi-unit house on 107 Sheffield Avenuey five miles away from his home. According to Daily Mail, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed that the boy’s body had been left in the attic for a “significant amount” of time and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

The pre-teen’s father, Brian Griffin, now has closure since the discovery. However, his mother, Joann Ponzo, died in September 2023 due to illness and a “broken heart” without learning of her son’s fate. The family has endured unimaginable grief, as Jaylen’s brother, Jawaan, was also shot and killed in front of their home in November 2020.

The discovery has left the neighborhood grappling with questions. WIVB said neighbors witnessed activity of unfamiliar faces frequently moving in and out of the house where Jaylen’s body was found, in addition to continuous police activity.

“The search for ‘Where’s Jaylen Griffin?’ has come to a close. But now the search is ‘What happened to Jaylen Griffin?’ Who would do something like this to a 12-year-old boy?” said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, who is close to the Griffin family. “How did he end up here? Was he moved? The questions are still remaining…How long was he dead? How long was he deceased? Was he found in something that was locked and had to be opened? And did a certain aroma come out that would be a major complaint to this community? This looks like the type of community where if anything is taking place, somebody will report it or say something.”

In a bid to unravel the truth of the discovered body, Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaylen’s killer. A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. to mark what would have been the young boy’s 16th birthday.