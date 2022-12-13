Get Into It: Janet Jackson Announces 2023 ‘Tour Together’ With Ludacris

Janet Jackson will be Fast and Furious next year with Ludacris on the road.

Announcing a 33-city tour that will take place in 22 states and will begin next spring in Hollywood, FL, Jackson hits the road with Ludacris for “Together Again.” This will be her ninth concert tour and her first in four years. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The “Nasty” singer made the announcement on her Instagram account.

She appeared on Instagram Live to let her fans know that she is going back on the road.

“You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” she tells her followers in the video. “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

“Together Again”

Citi Card Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)

Fan Club Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 3PM (local time)

*Sign up for my mailing list on janetjackson.com for the Fan Pre-sale passcode*

General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time)

TicketMaster.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

The tour is being produced by Live Nation and the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee and 3x-Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris will be heading to 33 cities starting on April 14th in Hollywood, FL. The last date of the tour will take place on June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

The “Together Again” Tour will be the celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones of her most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet.” The tour will feature her biggest chart-topping hits and some new music.

Tickets for the selected dates will go on sale starting this Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 AM local time on LiveNation.com.