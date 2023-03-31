Jazz Music Pioneer Ben Tankard and Media Mogul Jerry Adams Joint Venture with Streaming Networks SMOOTH LIFE TV and VTV

Knowing that two are better than one, award-winning music pioneer Ben Tankard and media mogul Jerry Adams are collaborating on a joint venture between their new streaming networks, Smooth Life TV and VTV. Ben Tankard is the platinum-selling, Billboard chart-topping artist known as the Godfather of Gospel Jazz who is also an author, pilot, pastor and NBA motivational speaker. Jerry Adams is the President and CEO of VTV and has extensive experience in media markets, promotion, and production.

Jerry’s event and collaboration credits include The Spinners, Jennifer Holiday, Patti LaBelle, and The Temptations. He has managed national church conference events that featured global speakers Bishop T. D. Jakes (The Potter’s House) and Noel Jones (City of Refuge). In addition, Jerry has developed and planned such events as the GMWA Conference special with Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and Smokie Norful, and The Stellar Awards.

“My VTV Television Network team and I are very excited about this awesome collaboration with Smooth Life TV and Ben Tankard,” says Jerry Adams. “Ben and I understand the importance of being ahead of the curve in business, and this endeavor is no different. Stay tuned for outstanding and heartwarming programming from both networks simultaneously.”

VTV’s motto is “KEEP WATCHIN” and has a hot line-up of new shows, including “OFF THE CUFF” talk show with host C. Sumner.

As a musician, producer, and artist, Ben Tankard is no stranger to collaboration. Ben has produced an impressive discography of music hits with Take-6, Shirley Murdock, Kelly Price, Yolanda Adams, and Gerald Albright. In television, Tankard teamed up with Universal/Bravo to satisfy millions of fans every Sunday night with his hit reality series Thicker Than Water: The Tankards.

“Taking over the production of season four and beyond of our reality show opened my eyes to what Tyler Perry has been preaching to us for many years….content is king, and you should own your work,” Tankard states. “We are thrilled that our new season of Thicker Than Water: The Tankards is on Tubi/Fox, and now on Smooth Life TV and VTV along with the many other shows we will produce.”

Tankard continues, “The future is bright for streaming platforms. Jerry and I are elated to be able to bring exciting content directly to the homes, desks, and hands of everyone.”

The evolution of media and its consumption is a somewhat mind-blowing retrospection of 8-tracks, LPs, CDs, Mp3s in music. Television no longer requires hours sitting on the couch watching standard programming or VOD (video on demand). Consumers now stream personally curated content at leisure – at home or on the go on pocket-sized electronic devices.

Entertainment tycoons Tyler Perry and Byron Allen are leaders in the diverse-owned media market. “As African-Americans, Jerry and I are super proud of them and excited to be making our imprint in this space,” Tankard says. “Collectively, SmoothLifeTV and VTV networks already have a quarter of a million active users, and we are just getting started.”

Tankard and Adams’ joint venture represents continual economic growth for the entertainment industry and investments by Black-owned media suppliers. Perry, Allen, Tankard, and Adams are shaping the landscape of ownership and representation by African Americans in media.

Tankard and his wife and business partner Jewel Tankard created Smooth Life TV Network to showcase relaxing music, movies, and unique programming targeting mindset, motivation, and money matters. Viewers will be able to enjoy a variety of programs, including Kingdom Kribz, Lush Decor (reality), The Zone (teen empowerment), The Destiny Center Sunday services (motivation), Elite Ballers (sports), Monica’s Pot (cooking), and Smooth Sundays w/Tank (music concerts).

The public is invited to a virtual/live red carpet event to celebrate Smooth Life TV and this pivotal collaboration on May 1st from 6-9 PM CST at The Destiny Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Hosted by Benita Bellamy Kelley (The Bellamy Group), the press-filled evening will include show cast members from both networks, social and cultural influencers, and surprise musical guests. The red carpet event is free to the public but you must RSVP to attend. RSVP to jadams@vtvtelevision.net.

This news first appeared on blackprwire.com.