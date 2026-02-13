Entertainment by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Music Vet Jazz Young Launches Global Record Label, VRTEXX The new label will focus on helping discover and develop global artists from West Africa and the diaspora for international markets







Former Def Jam executive and seasoned veteran Jasmine “Jazz” Young has announced the official launch of a new global record label, VRTEXX.

The new company, a creative ecosystem, will focus on helping discover and develop global artists from West Africa and the diaspora for international markets, while blending artistry, education, and technology to create global pathways for creatives. VRTEXX will be distributed by Warner Music’s Distribution arm, ADA. ADA focuses on independent labels, breaking new artists, and supporting established ones who are still developing their craft. ADA has partnership deals with labels including Rostrum Records, Sub Pop, Mute Records, VP Records, and Centricity Music, while representing recording artists such as Daft Punk, Macklemore, Papa Roach, and Murda Beatz.

Young oversees VRTEXX, which will represent the next evolution in artist development and international collaboration. Artists on the burgeoning label will make their stage debuts at the next West Africa Music & Arts Festival, which will take place in Accra, Ghana.

Youing has experience developing artists and guiding them to successful careers, having worked with Jay-Z, DMX, Waka Flocka, Foxy Brown, EPMD, Slick Rick, and Run-DMC, among many others. Her leadership includes working with students while being the director of the Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University. At the helm, Young has transformed the program into one of the world’s top music business schools.

She has played a vital role at the center, which has become a hub for academic innovation and real-world opportunities. By connecting Howard students and the DMV community with executives, labels, and artists, she has created opportunities for students through partnerships with Warner Records, Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, CAA, Wasserman, Paramount, The Tom Joyner Foundation, and CEEK.com.

The 2025 Billboard Global Power Player is ready to help the next round of artists gain international recognition for their art and is accepting artist submissions for VRTEXX at WWW.VRTEXX.COM and @THEVRTEXX.

