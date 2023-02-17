‘Jeep People Are Different’: Black Chicago Woman’s Apparel Line Licensed By Jeep

Jeep owners have their own wave, and as for the melanated drivers, now they have their own apparel.

Mariama Davis, a Black woman from Chicago, recently scored big with her dedication to her Wrangler after Jeep officially licensed the apparel line she designed.

According to NBC Chicago, Jeep reached out to Davis in early January about the merchandise.

“We are excited to have her be a part of our licensing program,” said Kim Adams House, Jeep’s merchandising and licensing lead.

“Especially when we saw her design that had the seven slot grill and the various hues that represent not just the Jeep brand, but it’s full culture, of multiculturalism – we knew we had something special.”

Davis sought out a graphic designer after coming up with the idea to design Jeep merchandise during the pandemic. Her overall goal for the concept was to reflect the diversity among Jeep lovers.

“Jeep people are different… we literally wear something to show we’re part of the culture,” said Davis. “It could be a keychain or a shirt or a hat.”

“I had been looking for apparel for me as a Jeep owner and I couldn’t find anything that reflected me as a Black woman,” Davis said. “So I came up with an idea… Jeep apparel, Melanin Edition… basically apparel for Melanated Jeepers.”

Working with graphic design company Apparel Redefined out of Crestwood, Davis was able to have her designs embroidered and printed on merchandise like hats and t-shirts.

After launching the designs on Etsy, Davis accumulated customers that even included a group in South Africa.

“To come from the inner city of Chicago and be here… I give thanks to God,” said Davis. “This has been a three-year journey… regardless of people not believing in you, people thinking you’re crazy, that you won’t be able to do it… well, I did it! I did it.”

Davis’ apparel line is now a part of over 145 lifestyle licensees around the world, and as the company approaches the date to make an official announcement, the designer’s merchandise can be purchased on Jeep’s Amazon store.