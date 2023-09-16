Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai

TV host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are splitting. On September 14, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in a Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta after being married for two years.

In the filing, Jay Wayne Jenkins, more commonly known as 45-year-old rapper Jeezy, said, “The marriage is irretrievably broken. There is no hope for reconciliation.”

The filing continued to say that he “desires” that he and Mai will “share joint legal custody on a temporary and permanent basis.” The couple already have a prenuptial agreement in place, so the split seems to be moving along without public dispute.

Jeezy and Mai met in 2018 on her talk show The Real and began dating shortly after. Mai previously described her relationship on the show as “one of the most beautiful experiences” of her entire life.

“Getting to know him has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. He’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community.”

She continued to describe Jeezy. “I found my equal,” she admitted. “I really got to know him just off our first date. We’re in our 40s. God somehow managed our timing.”

After having their daughter, Jeezy and Mai took a trip for their two-year anniversary to Vietnam. They discussed the importance of the trip in their bonding with PEOPLE.

Mai told the outlet, “When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures. Now that we have a daughter, blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family.”

“When Jeezy proposed to me, he decorated his condo to look like Hoi An. It brought the memories of our engagement full circle when we were finally in Hoi An for the first time.”

