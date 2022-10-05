Jeezy, Wife Jeannie Mai Stun In Icy Blue While Raising Over $200K At His 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala

A cool, young hustler at heart, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins has come far from his signature Snowman “white tee” but still knows how to hold his own at a party. Last week, “The Snowman” showed up and showed out with his wife, Jeannie Mai, among star-studded couples from the celebrity world at his second annual Sno Ball Gala on Sept. 29 in Atlanta.

Stunning in matching icy blue, the Jenkins were joined by Tip T.I. Harris, Pinky Cole, Tyrese Gibson, Will Packer, and many more. The overflow of support helped raise more than $200,000 to provide assistance and opportunity to underserved communities worldwide through Jeezy’s non-profit, StreetDreamzFoundation.

According to Jeezy’s Instagram, partnerships that align with his brand and mission also helped bring the event to life, including French liquor brand Naud Spirits. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Jeezy announced his new business venture, saying he was seeking to work with a brand that “possess legacy experience but with a desire to push beyond conventionality for a better business.”

In 2005, the South Carolina rapper and entrepreneur transformed a diamond-encrusted chain and a sketch drawing of a snowman into one of hip-hop’s most controversial fashion statements. Now, he’s revered as an icon who champions dreams in the streets because he’s lived it.

“Snowman is a cool dude,” Jeezy previously told MTV about his infamous snowman shirt. “He’s a gangsta too. There’s a Snowman in every ’hood, several Snowmen in the ’hood. You gotta be that dude to look up to with the car and the girl. Whatever you do, be the best at it, because that’s what the Snowman is going to do.”

And so he did.

Among many philanthropic efforts, Jeezy has strived to support and fund technology-based solutions for public educational institutions, especially in underserved communities. In April 2021, he partnered with The Tony Robbins Foundation to donate over 500 bicycles and accessories at his non-profit’s first bike giveaway to inner city kids from various organizations.

Jeezy isn’t stopping anytime soon. With dreams to help ignite, including that of his new daughter, Monaco, with his wife Mai, stay tuned for what The Snowman has next.