Jeezy Hosts Star-Studded 4th Annual Sno Ball Gala To Empower Underserved Youth

by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors







Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist and New York Times best-selling author Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins hosted the 4th Annual Sno Ball Gala, a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy. This exclusive, invite-only event brought together celebrities and influential leaders to support Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, a nonprofit empowering underserved youth.

In a special moment, Jeezy made his first red carpet-appearance with his oldest daughter, Amra, marking a touching debut together. The star-studded event attracted notable figures such as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, comedian Mike Epps, rapper T.I., and DJ Cassidy

Dickens, a staunch supporter of the South Carolina native’s philanthropic efforts, shared his excitement about the fundraiser with Black Enterprise, saying, “This is all about the ways that we can support our youth. This foundation, Young Jeezy by Jay, is one that allows us to be able to help kids… reach their dreams.”

BE also caught up with fellow Southern rap bro Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Calling Jeezy his “partner,” he said, “I think it’s important for us to show support for one another whenever we have our events. If he feels it’s important, I feel like it’s important for me to show up.”

The gala, held at a private venue, featured luxurious, elevated experiences, including gourmet dining and an exciting live auction. Guests had the opportunity to bid on exclusive, high-end items, with all proceeds supporting Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation’s programs in education, entrepreneurship, and community development for at-risk youth.

Comedian Mike Epps, the evening’s master of ceremonies, had the crowd roaring with laughter, while DJ Cassidy kept the energy alive with an unforgettable soundtrack of crowd-pleasing hits. The event extended into the early hours, filled with dancing, celebration, and impactful fundraising.

The true success of the evening was the significant donations raised, a testament to the community’s commitment to uplifting the next generation of leaders. Reflecting on the event, Jeezy said, “The Sno Ball Gala is about more than just a great night—it’s about creating real change. I’m grateful to everyone who came out, contributed, and helped make this event impactful. Together, we’re giving our youth the tools to succeed and thrive.” This inspiring impact is what makes events like the Sno Ball Gala so important and hopeful for the future.

As the 2024 Sno Ball Gala comes to a close, Jeezy’s role as a philanthropist is solidified. He is not just a rapper but a dedicated individual making lasting, positive changes in his community. His commitment to philanthropy is admirable and worthy of respect, and it’s this dedication that makes the Sno Ball Gala such a significant event.

