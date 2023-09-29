Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Living Together Amid Divorce Proceedings

Rapper Jeezy and television personality Jeannie Mai are living together in the midst of their divorce proceedings.

The “My President Is Black” artist and former The Real host are currently cohabitating at their home in Georgia along with their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, and Mai’s mother, TMZ reports. The rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce on Sept. 14 in Fulton County Superior Court, much to the dismay of Mai, who was reportedly in the dark about his decision.

Several rumors about the cause of the relationship breakdown surfaced online amid news of their divorce, including an alleged affair between Mai and “Saved by the Bell” television legend Mario Lopez. Mai denied the allegations via a source, TMZ reported.

However, claims of Mai and Jeezy’s cultural customs coming to a head have not been denied by either party. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the pair were allegedly at odds over “certain family values and expectations” after Mai moved her mother and her brother into the home she and Jeezy shared. At the time of his divorce filing, the rapper claimed the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Neither Mai nor Jeezy have confirmed what brought them to this place.

Social media took notice of Mai’s Instagram post just a week prior to the filing, which showed no signs of trouble brewing in paradise.

In the video, Mai and the couple’s daughter are seen praying before a meal and sharing celebratory thanks for the success of the rapper’s memoir Adversity for Sale. “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom,” Mai captioned her post. “You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.”

Mai and Jeezy were married for two years.

