The Internet Thinks ‘Family Values and Expectations’ Led To Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Split

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce was reportedly imminent as the pair were at war over their “different family values.”

Insiders are spilling the tea on what prompted Jeezy to file for divorce from Mai last week after two years of marriage. According to sources, the rapper and former talk show host were at odds over “certain family values and expectations,” ET reports.

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the source claims.

The “Put On” rapper filed for divorce on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, cited the prenuptial agreement they signed the day before their 2021 wedding and is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter Monaco.

The former couple lasted four years in total after making the relationship debut in January 2019. By September 2019, Jeezy and Mai made things Instagram official and went on to tie the knot in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021.

They welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022 and appeared to be going strong up until Jeezy shocked fans with his divorce filing. One week before the filing, Mai celebrated Jeezy’s book release in an adorable video including their daughter.

“I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins (@thejeanniemai)

Shortly after the filing, Jeezy took to Instagram to share a series of photos with a seemingly subtle caption in response to his split.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeezy

This is the second divorce for Mai following her nearly decade-long marriage to actor Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018. This will be Jeezy’s first divorce.

RELATED CONTENT: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai