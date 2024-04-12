Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jeezy Demands Primary Custody Of Daughter After Accusing Jeannie Mai Of ‘Staged’ Photo With Guns Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce battle is heating up as the rapper/entrepreneur demands primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter Monaco.









Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce battle is heating up as the rapper/entrepreneur asks for primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper filed a motion on Wednesday, April 10, accusing Mai of staging a photo of their daughter near one of his guns and using the photo to prevent his recent visitation from happening, Radar Online reports. Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) went into detail on how he moved into his home’s basement after filing for divorce from Mai in September 2023.

“When the Petitioner [Jeezy] moved into the basement of the Marital Residence in September 2023, Petitioner kept one of his firearms in the basement in the event of any possible intruder in order to protect his family,” the motion states. “This occurred a month before Respondent [Mai] moved out of the Marital Residence.”

However, after moving into the basement, he caught wind of a photo of his firearms that he says were placed in an area that could not be located by their daughter. Not only that, but Monaco has never been able to reach the basement on her own.

“There has not been a single incident with his firearms and the parties’ minor child,” the filing states.

“At no times relevant hereto has the minor child had the ability to wander into the basement in the Marital Residence because there was a gate to keep the toddler from doing so, and the minor child was monitored at all times.”

Jeezy believes either Mai or her brother staged a photo of their child near the firearm while he was in the shower.

“Apparently, when the Petitioner was staying in the basement, either the Respondent or her brother went into the bedroom where the Petitioner was staying and took a photograph of the Petitioner’s firearm while the Petitioner was in the shower,” the motion implies.

He also notes a time when he was preparing to leave town and brought his licensed firearm with him. He left his bag at the front door to go upstairs and grab a hat. Jeezy believes it was at this moment when Mai placed their toddler daughter near his bag with the firearm and “staged” a photo.

“In that moment, the Respondent ‘staged’ a scene by placing the parties’ 2-year-old daughter next to the bag and took a photograph,” the filing states.

The “Put On” rapper accuses his ex-wife of placing their daughter near his bag with the firearm because that is the only way the toddler could get in the area.

“The only way that the minor child would have been by the door is that she would have had to be placed there by the Respondent,” he states.

To make matters worse, Jeezy had a scheduled visit with Monaco in California on April 2. However, when he sent his caretaker to pick up the child, they received a text message from Mai saying she would not turn over their daughter “because the Petitioner owns firearms,” the motion states.

Jeezy is also calling out Mai for how much she’s moved with their daughter since his divorce filing. Jeezy’s filing states that since Feb. 26, Mai has had their daughter in Vietnam for a month, Los Angeles, New York, Texas, and Massachusetts.

The rapper alleges that “to date, the Petitioner does not know where the Respondent is living with the parties’ minor child.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jeezy Wants Divorce Documents With Jeannie Mai Sealed To Protect Daughter From ‘Contentious’ Split