Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jeezy Sues Longtime Manager, Business Partner For Mishandling Earnings While Withholding Financial Records Jeezy claims the men misused his earnings to make their own profits.







Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is suing his longtime manager and business partners, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman, over claims the men mishandled his earnings.

TMZ shared details of the legal filing on Feb. 24, noting that Fornie had been part of the “Put On” rapper’s music career for the last decade. Jeezy has tried to sever ties completely upon learning the true nature of their partnership, especially in relation to Bridgeman.

Jeezy and Fornie created Agency 99 to manage the money earned from the trap music pioneer’s career. Soon after, they partnered with Bridgeman’s company, The SaiSai Group, to oversee the finances and ensure Jeezy stayed in good standing. However, Jeezy later discovered that Bridgeman was not a licensed CPA, leading to more revelations on what the men were actually doing with his cash.

According to the legal documents, Jeezy believes the two men used his earnings to support themselves. He has tried to break off his partnership with them since late last year. However, Fornie and Bridgeman have allegedly withheld access to Jeezy’s financial records. Now, the 47-year-old has taken legal steps to obtain them.

While the lawsuit reveals the issues on Jeezy’s team, he had previously hinted at the problems in 2023. While appearing on the “Springhill” podcast that year, the artist spoke on the lessons learned from navigating the music industry.

“…With these people in the music industry, they’re cutthroat anyway. It’s just the nature of the game… But then what I started to understand about having business partners is you gotta trust that they’re gonna at least do what they’re supposed to do,” he shared on the episode. “Like if you’re telling me that you’re gonna be able to market this on a scale that I can’t, I’m gonna believe that you can do that. Now, if you show me you can’t, now I gotta make some other decisions.”

Now, Jeezy wishes to overhaul Agency 99 and start anew with full control over his finances. Despite his estranged team refusing to hand over any paperwork, Jeezy hopes the Georgia courts will force their hand. He is also seeking damages in the lawsuit.

