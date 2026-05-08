Jenifer Lewis Questions Celebrity Support Of Jeff Bezos-Linked Met Gala

Actress Jenifer Lewis is joining the rising criticism of the 2026 Met Gala. She has called out celebrities who attended the high-profile event despite the controversy surrounding billionaire Jeff Bezos and widespread layoffs at major companies.

In a video shared on social media this week, Lewis asked why entertainers continue to take part in this extravagant fashion fundraiser while many Americans are struggling financially. She criticized attendees for prioritizing celebrity culture over issues that affect working families.

“OK, so I hadn’t seen any of it,” Lewis said as she opened the now viral clip. “I had been running around all day, and my girlfriend called and said, ‘Jenifer, they showed up anyway.’”

Lewis asked, “How much fame do we need?”

The annual Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is one of fashion’s most exclusive nights, attracting actors, musicians, and athletes from around the globe. However, this year, the event’s glamour was overshadowed by growing public discussion about wealth, corporate influence, and celebrity responsibility.

The backlash grew stronger after Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez were announced as honorary figures. Critics highlighted recent layoffs linked to Amazon and raised concerns about Bezos’ impact on media outlets like The Washington Post.

Lewis pointed out cuts to children’s programs and the broader economic challenges in her remarks.

The Blackish actress was not alone in her criticism. Actress Taraji P. Henson also publicly questioned the celebrity attendance at the gala. She commented online that she was “confused” by those who chose to participate, given the increasing political and economic issues.

The conversation quickly spread across social media. Supporters praised Lewis for addressing wealth inequality and celebrity perceptions during a time of financial strain for many Americans, while others felt the criticism unfairly targeted entertainers attending an established fashion and fundraising event.

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