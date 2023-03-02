Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hoda Kotb’s Two-Week ‘Today’ Show Absence Due to ‘Family Health Matter’

Hoda Kotb has been missing in action from her Today show post for nearly two weeks. But the famed news anchor is fine and is dealing with a personal family matter.

On Wednesday, Jenna Bush Hager addressed Kotb’s absence at the start of Today with Hoda & Jenna, amid mounting concern from fans who haven’t seen the famed anchor on a live show since Feb. 17, Page Six reports.

“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK,” Bush Hager said.

“She just has a family health matter she is dealing with.”

Fans have speculated about Kotb’s absence from the NBC morning show and an earlier slot she typically appears.

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK, [but] she’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” said Craig Melvin, who has been filling in for Kotb’s 3rd Hour of Today slot in the wake of her absence.

Melvin noted how much they are all looking forward “to seeing Hoda and Savannah [Guthrie] back here at the desk very, very soon.”

Guthrie left in the middle of the live show on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Kotb has been silent about her absence but started to alarm fans after they took notice of the inspirational quotes she has been sharing on social media instead of her usual work and family photos.

In the last week, Kotb posted six inspirational quotes on her page with messages about being “brave,” moving on from “dark clouds,” being “strong,” and “hope.” Kotb shares her two daughters — Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 — with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Fans have flooded her comments with supportive messages and asked her to return to the show.

“Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok,” one fan wrote.

“I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts…worried about you,” added someone else.