Jennifer Hudson And 13-Year-Old Son Enjoy Courtside View of Lakers Vs. Bulls Game

Jennifer Hudson took a break from fueling dating rumors with Common to enjoy a courtside NBA game with her teenage son.

Hudson and her 13-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr. were all smiles while watching her hometown team Chicago Bulls defeat the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena on Sunday. Cameras captured the happy faces Hudson and David Jr. sported while watching LeBron James play after missing 13 games due to an injury, Pop Sugar reported.

The Jennifer Hudson Show host looked cozy in jeans and a matching denim jacket that she paired with a large white scarf. Her son kept it casual in all-black streetwear featuring a bomber jacket, hoodie, and black jeans.

Hudson clearly enjoys taking her son to enjoy NBA events. The mother-son duo has attended the NBA All-Star Weekend events for two years in a row. In February, Hudson shared highlights from their time in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star game.

“Now when did my son get taller than me?!!” she captioned her post.

“We celebrated my brother Jason’s birthday in style at @nbaallstar weekend in Salt Lake City ! I had to put on my good shoe my boys got me for the game! Thank u @nba for such an amazing time !”

Hudson shares David Jr. with her ex-fiancé David Otunga, a former WWE wrestler, and actor who competed on VH1’s I Love New York under the name “Punk.” The two parted ways in 2017 after 10 years together, with Hudson filing an emergency order of protection against Otunga that she later dropped.

These days, Hudson has been romantically linked to fellow Chicago native Common. The two first sparked romance rumors while filming their upcoming action-thriller Breathe.

Last month they were photographed leaving Malibu hotspot Nobu together. Earlier this month, Hudson took to Instagram to wish Common a happy birthday.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” she captioned the post.