Jennifer Hudson Poses With Her Son On His 13th Birthday -- And He Towers Over Her

Where does the time go? Jennifer Hudson struck a pose with her son, David, for his 13th birthday and posted the joyful picture on Instagram on Wednesday. According to People, David’s red cake was shaped in his initials and decorated with different race cars.

The 40-year-old EGOT winner beamed like a proud mother and captioned the photos, “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!”.

“I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!” she added. “Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!#DoJ13.”

Within her carousel of photos, one picture shows Hudson standing back-to-back with David, who seems to tower over his mother. According to Hollywood Life, Hudson shares David with her former fiancé, wrestler David Otunga.

Other pictures capture family and friends joining in on the birthday festivities donning black and red shirts adorned with “DOJ13” on the front of them.

Hudson’s celebrity friends extended their well-wishes to the teenager.

“Happy bday young man,” posted Marlon Wayans. “Happy Birthday David!!” added actress Milla Jovovich. “So happy we got to meet and I hope you have an amazing day!”

Hudson is preparing for her upcoming daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts Sept. 12, and is excited to show her fans another side of her.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” she said in an official statement, People reports.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson added. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”