News by Sharelle B. McNair House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request For Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lie In Honor At U.S. Capitol Sources say Johnson cited precedent over how other high-profile figure deaths were handled.







Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) claims precedent, not politics, lies in his decision to deny Rev. Jesse Jackson to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports.

The request came from the Jackson family just days after the civil rights icon died at 84. For high-profile or political deaths, lying in honor involves having the casket of the deceased placed in the Capitol Rotunda for the public to come and pay final respects.

Sources close to the matter said Johnson’ refusal comes from how recent high-profile figure deaths were handle such as former Vice President Dick Cheney and controversial conservative analyst Charlie Kirk. The practice is typically reserved for past presidents, select military officials, and government officials.

It was last done for former President Jimmy Carter in January 2025.

Since Jackson’s death on Feb. 17, Democrats and Republicans alike have paid homage to his decades-long career working for activism in the Black community and for his work in politics and international affairs. Even President Donald Trump described Jackson repeatedly as a “good man.”

While the Jackson family continues to explore alternate locations in Washington, such as Howard University, the Washington National Cathedral, and the National Museum of African American History (NMAAH), the fight isn’t over.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), scheduled to return to Washington for Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 24, is actively pursuing options for Jackson to have a Rotunda viewing.

The Trump administration is also receiving backlash on social media for not ordering American flags to be at half-staff in Jackson’s honor, something they did almost right away for Kirk.

Ordering flags at half-staff for Charlie Kirk but not for Rev. Jesse Jackson says everything. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 19, 2026

But some leaders at both state and city levels, like North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, made sure to do the right thing.

There will be several opportunities for those who admired Jackson to pay their respects. His body will lie in repose on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at the Rainbow PUSH headquarters, his nonprofit known as an alliance of Blacks, Whites, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, and the LGBTQ, community in Chicago.

There will also be formal services in his home state of South Carolina and in Washington, D.C.

