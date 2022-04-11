Jesse Williams’ Child Support Payments to Ex-Wife Reduced By More Than $30K

Prior to the judge’s ruling, the 40-year-old actor was giving Drake-Lee $40,000 in child support on a monthly basis.

The reduction was granted after the actor’s financial status changed after his departure from Grey’s Anatomy. Williams reported “a significant change of income” within the paperwork he filed on Dec. 20, 2021, just six months after leaving the show in May 2021. He had been part of the drama for 12 seasons as Dr. Jackson Avery.

TMZ has reported that Williams, who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, is reportedly being paid $1,668 per week.

Last month, according to People, the formerly married couple agreed to continue to share legal custody of both of their children, Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6. After appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the judge didn’t honor the request by Williams to adjust his custodial schedule to a 2-2-5-5 plan.

Under this arrangement, the children would spend two days with one parent, the next two with the other, then five straight days with the first parent, and then five days with the second one. The request was due to Williams’ schedule in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, which opened on April 4.

The actor filed for divorce in 2017 after being married for five years and being together for 13 years. According to TMZ, the former couple settled in 2020. Williams agreed to pay her $50,629 a month in child support until October 2019, and after that, the amount went down to $40,000 a month.