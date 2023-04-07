Jesseca Harris-Dupart on Da Brat’s Pregnancy & Journey From Teen Mom to Beauty Mogul

Jesseca Harris-Dupart is more than Da Brat’s wife. The Kaleidoscope Hair mogul sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to dish on her wife’s first pregnancy, what to expect in Season 3 of their hit reality show Brat Loves Judy, and her inspiring journey of going from a homeless teen mom of three to a multimillion-dollar business mogul.

Harris-Dupart spoke candidly about where she is mentally and emotionally ahead of welcoming her first child with Da Brat (her fourth in total).

“I think I haven’t wrapped my head around it,” she admitted before teasing their gender reveal, where the happy couple revealed they’re having a boy. She also touched on the items she has started purchasing to prepare for the new bundle of joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesseca Harris-Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The WeTV star then took us back to her start as an entrepreneur, working as a hairstylist and opening her own salon that burnt down just as she started making her dreams a reality. But Harris-Dupart displayed an unwavering determination that was clear from the start.

Even while opening her salon and rebuilding after it burned down, she juggled raising the three children she birthed as a teenager.

“I was a rebellious teen. Had kids at 15, 17, and 19 so I definitely had my hands full,” she admitted.

Harris-Dupart recalled the early sacrifices that came with building a business while being a mom, which included bringing her kids to work with her much of the time. After reopening her salon in 2014, she launched Kaleidoscope Hair Products, currently sold at major retailers, including Target, Sally Beauty, CVS, and Walmart.

Her work in the haircare industry includes breaking a Guinness record by donating hair growth products to organizations that help the LGBTQ+ community. When it comes to her advocacy, Harris-Dupart and her wife have helped represent the beauty of love.

They made rounds earlier this year when they announced their pregnancy on the cover of People magazine, with Da Brat flaunting her baby bump while dressed as an old-school gangster. Their pregnancy, it’s a new experience for Brat, who, at 48, never thought becoming a mom was in the cards for her.

But Harris-Dupart is working hard to give her wife the support she needs while carrying their first child together.

“I have tried to help her educate herself,” Harris-Dupart said of her wife.

“No question is too silly to me because not only is she a first-time mom, but she never did any research on this because she never expected to be here.”

She also discussed some complications with her wife having a “geriatric pregnancy.”

“I make sure to make time to reach out to our doctors, whatever it is she wants to eat because we have what’s called a geriatric pregnancy, when you over 40 that’s what they call it,” she explained.

The pair are set to transparently share their pregnancy journey on the new “Brat Loves Judy” season on WeTV, airing on April 27.