Billionaire Jeff Bezos To Open 10 Tuition-Free Schools Throughout Texas

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is expanding his chain of tuition-free Montessori-inspired preschools with the launch of 10 new locations throughout Texas.

WFAA reports that the Amazon founder is looking for students for the 10 new schools that parents can enroll their children in for free. There are currently school campuses in Old East Dallas, North Dallas, Lancaster, and Cockrell Hill, with others planned in Denton, Oak Cliff, Houston, and San Antonio.

The chain of tuition-free schools throughout Washington, Texas, Kentucky, and Florida was a top focus for Bezos, who wanted to pay homage to the Montessori preschool education he received.

“He credits having a Montessori preschool education for really setting him and his family up for success,” Allison Leader, a spokesperson for Bezos Academy, said. “And when he was determining what avenues that he wanted to use to spend his money, this was right at the top of his list.”

Classes run five days a week for children three to five years old. It’s a lottery selection process where families who make under $120,000 per year can qualify to get their child enrolled, Kanetria Doolin, director of the Bezos Academy in North Dallas, said.

“We know that about 50 percent of 3- to 5-year-old kids in the U.S. are not enrolled in preschool. And a big reason for that is accessibility and affordability,” Leader said.

“So, there’s nothing near me and things that are near me I cannot afford to participate in and that’s really what we are trying to solve for.”

The expansion in Texas follows Bezos Academy’s growth in Louisville, Kentucky, in March with the opening of its third school in the Fairdale neighborhood. Bezos, who’s worth a reported $205.5 billion, covers all operating costs for the preschools, including training, developing, and paying educators. Students are provided with everything they will need throughout their day, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

“This is a win-win situation all the way around for Fairdale and for the city of Louisville. We thank Bezos Academy for choosing our city to bring this important program to our kids,” Councilman Dan Seum Jr. said.

Applications for Bezos Academy are open until Monday, May 13.

