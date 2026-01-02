Entertainment by Keka Araújo Jhené Aiko, Ludacris, Nelly And Ashanti Anchor Historic 2026 Jazz In The Gardens Lineup The 2026 lineup is a carefully curated blend of chart-toppers and virtuosic talent:







The cultural landscape of South Florida is set to transform this spring as the 19th annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium on March 7 and 8, 2026. Coming off a milestone year where it was lauded by Newsweek and crowned “Best Music Festival for 2025” by Miami New Times, the event has unveiled a roster that seamlessly bridges the golden era of R&B with the heavyweights of modern hip-hop.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens, the festival continues its tenure as a premier destination for Black music and excellence.

Headlining the Weekend

Saturday, March 7, will be anchored by the ethereal soul of Jhené Aiko. Fresh from a highly publicized autumn tour alongside Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, Aiko brings her transcendent vocals to a stage known for celebrating sonic depth.

The energy pivots on Sunday, March 8, as Grammy-winning icon Ludacris delivers a special 25th-anniversary set. Commemorating a quarter-century since his debut, the performance follows a streak of viral appearances that have reaffirmed his status as one of the genre’s most electric live performers. Joining the Sunday marquee are Nelly and Ashanti, whose legendary chemistry and collective vault of Y2K-era anthems promise a high-octane celebration of R&B longevity.

A Multigenerational Roster

The 2026 lineup is a carefully curated blend of chart-toppers and virtuosic talent:

R&B & Hip-Hop Vanguard: Featuring GloRilla , Ella Mai , Mýa , and Joe .

Featuring , , , and . The “Club Quarantine” Experience: A signature set from D-Nice & Friends , featuring SWV , Robin Thicke , Case , Sunshine Anderson , and Kenny Burns .

A signature set from , featuring , , , , and . Global Jazz & Gospel: Performances by legendary saxophonist Boney James, violinist Damien Escobar, and Stellar Award-winner Pastor Mike Jr., alongside Tonio Armani and King George.

In keeping with tradition, organizers have confirmed one final “major surprise guest” remains under wraps, set to be revealed as the festival approaches.

“Jazz in the Gardens is more than a concert; it is a powerful, joyful celebration of our community’s art and culture,” said Mayor Rodney Harris. As Florida’s largest predominantly Black municipality, Miami Gardens continues to evolve as a global entertainment hub, with the festival serving as its signature springtime event.

Troy Brown, partner and CMO of the Black Promoters Collective, echoed the sentiment: “The 2026 lineup reflects the profound impact of Black music on a global scale. We are committed to pushing creative boundaries and ensuring this year is truly exceptional.”

Attendance & Tickets

The weekend begins Friday, March 6, with the annual Women’s Impact Luncheon, an event dedicated to honoring female leadership and entrepreneurship.

Tickets are available now via www.JazzintheGardens.com. Two-day passes range from $199.00 for General Admission to $1,275.00 for the premium Titanium experience, which offers elevated viewing and all-inclusive amenities.

