Daughter of Jim Brown Files Lawsuit Claiming His Will Is Invalid

Kimberly Brown, the daughter of deceased NFL Star Jim Brown, is going to the courts about her father’s estate. According to the court documents, she claims that her father’s extreme chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) makes his will and trust invalid.

RadarOnline learned of the news of Sept. 7, as Kimberly petitioned the courts to negate his current will due to his unfit well-being leading up to his death. The famed athlete and civil rights activist died of natural causes this past May at 87.

Kimberly calls out her stepmother, Monique Brown, for allowing her deceased father to sign the documents in 2016 without his full capacity or knowledge of what he was agreeing to. According to Kimberly, her father was dealing with a combination of cognitive decline, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease at the time of signing, and because of this, he was not capable of making his own decisions for his best interest. Kimberly is one of his three children from his first marriage to Sue Jones, and one of his five children overall.

Sharing more insight into her father’s mental decline, Kimberly details how she noticed his consistent confusion as well as an inability to formulate sentences during some conversations as well. Her stepmother, in the years leading up to his death, became the sole executor over his estate. Upon his passing, Monique became owner of his $7.5 million dollar home in Los Angeles.

However, Kimberly claims that her father was not in total agreement with Monique taking over his estate, and that he would often speak in code not to let his wife overhear his conversations with her. She also states that he expressed wanting to leave mementos to his children, which they have yet to receive.

As a result, Kimberly is urging the courts to revoke Monique’s ownership of the home and to void his will and trust and rightfully establish what she views as his actual final wishes. What those are, however, has yet to be disclosed.

