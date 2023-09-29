Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Isn’t Feeling These High Gas Prices To Fill Up His Bugatti

Apparently, the high cost of gas just doesn’t affect poor people and the middle class. While filling up his gas tank in California, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was caught on video complaining about the cost of putting fuel into his Bugatti.

According to Daily Mail, Butler was spotted at a Beverly Hills gas station (Jack Colker’s Union 76 Gas Station)in an Instagram Story. He spent $145 to get his gas tank full and had something to say about it. The small forward is playing on a $150 million contract, so he’s not exactly making minimum wage.

“This is highway f**king robbery. Man, I’m tryna give some of this gas back. You think if I go in and tell him that I put the wrong gas in here they’d give me a refund? This is crazy, I’m going electric,” he declared.

High gas prices are the only thing that Butler is complaining about these days. After hearing the news that Portland Trailblazers’ star guard Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks to join superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Butler recorded a video accusing the Bucks of tampering. Rumors had Lillard going to the Heat, but reportedly the Blazers wanted too much in return.

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering… Y’all didn’t hear it from me,” Butler said in the widely shared and seen video.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the three-team deal involved the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks traded for Lillard, while the Blazers will receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first-round pick as part of the trade. The Suns will be getting Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson in this package.

