Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis To Hit The Stage With ‘Nothing But Hits’ Vegas Residency The producing duo will begin the 'Nothing But Hits' Residency this April.







Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are hitting the stage to perform their classic discography for the first time ever.

The R&B songwriting and producing duo have announced their “Nothing But Hits” Las Vegas residency. Their inaugural performances will take place at the Voltaire in famed Vegas resort, The Venetian, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. Fans will be able to witness the minds behind classic hits like Janet Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Nasty,” as well as the duo’s top ten hit for Boy II Men, “On Bended Knee.” The residency is scheduled for six performances on April 17–18, 22, and 24–26.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers expressed their gratitude for performing their famed catalog for their own audience. They will also share more about the inspiration behind these time-honored hits. The duo appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” to relay the exciting news.

“We’ve been fortunate to do so many incredible things in our careers,” Jimmy Jam said in a statement. “But we’ve never had the chance to perform our catalog live. Being able to share these songs — and the stories behind them — in a space like Voltaire is going to be special.”

The residency will include six shows at the Voltaire beginning this April. The duo is known for creating record hits for A-list artists, including Usher, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, and Michael Jackson.

In their multi-decade career, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have co-written 41 Top Ten hits on the U.S. Billboard charts. Notably, they worked as long-time creative partners with Janet Jackson, co-producing and co-writing her 1986 “Control” album.

Now, the group will travel back in time to showcase all the songs that have resonated with R&B lovers throughout the generations. As for the residency’s name itself, the group hopes to live up to the title, promising attendees a fun-filled performance of truly “Nothing But Hits” from their award-winning discography.

“The show will feel like traveling through the soundtrack of your life,” Lewis added. “It’s not just the music — it’s the memories and moments connected to it.”

The duo also hinted to “Good” Morning America” that some famous guests would be appearing at the Las Vegas shows, according to ABC News. As of now, Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson have already confirmed their appearances in the residency. Tickets are available for the long-awaited shows now on Voltaire’s website.

