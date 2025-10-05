Music Producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Honored By Living Legends Foundation

At the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Living Legends Foundation, the organization presented awards to legendary songwriters and producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, along with several other esteemed individuals, in Atlanta, Oct. 3.

According to Billboard, the production team of Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis was honored for their musical contributions when they received the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award at the event that took place in Atlanta at Flourish by Legendary, Oct. 3. The organization was created to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of individuals who have made their mark in the radio, music and entertainment industries.

Upon accepting his award, Jam said, “Ray Harris was so instrumental early in our careers with literally the first record that we did at SOLAR Records, which was ‘Wild Girls’ by Klymaxx. So to get an award from him with his name on it is absolutely amazing.”

Lewis chimed in by saying, “We’re just two guys who like to make music. You all are the ones who made them hits.”

Others recognized that night included National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) president/CEO James L. Winston, who received the Chairman’s Award, Zelma Redding, widow of soul legend Otis Redding, and president/founder of the Otis Redding Foundation, who was given the Legacy Award, and the Impact Award was presented to Quality Control Music’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre “P” Thomas.

The Living Legends Foundation reached a milestone by presenting six awards to female executives for the first time. RCA Records head of promotion, Samantha Selolwane (Music Executive Award); Right On! Digital Founder, Cynthia Horner (Media Icon Award); iHeartMedia Chicago VP of programming, Kashon Powell (Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award); nationally syndicated radio host DeDe McGuire (“DeDe in the Morning”; Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award); broadcast and music industry executive Carole Carper (Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award); and West Entertainment Services CEO Louise West (Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award) were all recognized for their contributions to the industry and the culture.

