News by Kandiss Edwards Morris Brown Extends A Hand To Job Corps Students The president of Morris Brown College Dr. Kevin James is inviting students dismissed from Job Corps to apply to the school.







The president of Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James, is inviting students dismissed from Job Corps to apply to the school.

On June 9, the Department of Labor announced the “cessation” of all Job Corps programs. President James is offering another option to former Job Corps students. James would like to offer a new educational home to the thousands of students in various stages of their job training.

“We’ll sit down with them to talk to them about what their goals and dreams are, and maybe even walk them through considerations of different skills. Here at Morris Brown College, we want them to know that they’re not alone,” Dr. James told WSBTV in an interview.

James sent a letter to the organization to let them know Morris Brown is a viable option for its students. The HBCU president says he has a personal connection to the organization. He is intimately familiar with the program and its value to the community at large.

“The situation at Job Corps touched me intimately,” Morris Brown College James said. “My first job out of college was teaching at Job Corps. I have first-hand experience of how important the Job Corps is.”

Morris Brown Costs

Morris Brown College has seen its own struggles over the past decade. Two decades after losing its accreditation, the college regained its credentials from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools in 2022. Private colleges and universities are often expensive. According to US News, the average cost is nearly $47,000; the number rises as high as $70,000.

With such a steep cost, many may wonder how students will pay for the privilege to attend. The school’s newly restored accreditation will allow students access to federal grants and loans. James says the college’s counselors are ready to advise newcomers.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Shuts Down Job Corps Program Amid $213M Projected Deficits—But Critics Say Real Cost Is To Disadvantage Youth