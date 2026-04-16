Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Joe Biden Divides Internet After Bringing Man Onstage Who ‘Resembles’ Barack Obama Biden joked about a Syracuse University trustee's resemblance to Barack Obama.







Joe Biden is facing mixed backlash after bringing a man onstage and noting his similarity to Barack Obama.

Biden’s comments raised eyebrows after he appeared at Syracuse University. Recorded by C-SPAN, Biden returned to his alma mater for the unveiling of his portrait at the Albany-based law school.

Its On Site reposted footage of the televised encounter between the former President and the chairman of the law school’s Board of Trustees.

“I always want to turn around to one guy and say.. ‘Barack, what are you doing?'” Biden joked while the audience laughed.

As the man, identified as Jeffrey M. Scruggs, walked up to the stage, Biden mentioned the resemblance to his former boss.

“I feel like he should be standing on the right and I should be standing on the left,” Biden shared as he stood alongside Scruggs.

According to Fox News, the comment referenced a backstage joke between the two public figures. A source reportedly told the news outlet that Scruggs’ daughter wanted the chairman to ask Biden if he favored Obama.

However, not all who witnessed the event found the joke a laughing matter. X users had divisive comments on the issue, with some calling the moment harmless.

One Tennessee Democratic politician, Chris D. Jackson, wanted right-wingers not to spin the moment to fit an anti-Biden narrative.

He's not under fire from anyone except right wing loons. The guy literally looks like him. pic.twitter.com/lAJIAqnVON — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 14, 2026

Others, however, took the joke as a signal of Biden’s racial bias.

Admittedly, all black people look the same to Joe… — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) April 15, 2026

“Admittedly, all black people look the same to Joe…” wrote another.

As the moment gained traction, many mentioned how conservatives used the comment to remark on Biden’s older age and mental state. Supporters of Biden called out the alleged right-wing agenda to discredit the 83-year-old.

Another naysayer also noted a potential double standard if Trump had made the same joke. However, given the vastly different relationship he has with Obama, the joke would have probably landed differently.

I look forward to seeing if any democrats actually say something about this.



If Trump said this people would be calling for his head — Gen Z Cynic (@ZCynic54589) April 14, 2026

“If Trump said this, people would be calling for his head,” shared the X user.

While some have called for greater backlash, most Democrats have taken the incident as an innocent exchange. Others have even admitted that Scruggs’ facial features resemble those of the former President.

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