Joe Biden Responds To His Shaky Presidential Debate Performance

On June 28, President Joe Biden delivered a speech in response to his shaky performance at the Presidential Debate on June 27. In it, in front of a supportive crowd, Biden acknowledged that although he does not “debate as well as I used to” he believes he’s still the better choice ahead of Donald Trump.

With his speech, President Biden, 81 years old, tried to do damage control following his debate performance against Trump, in which many watchers believed he seemed disjointed and underprepared. Despite that, the day after during the speech he appeared loud-spoken and succinct in front of the crowd as he assured some of his supporters against doubts about him.

He began by speaking on the concerns about his age by saying, “I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious.”

However, he went on to attempt to combat some of the biggest concerns about him retaking office.

“I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done,” Biden said.

He continued to tell the crowd that he would never run for re-election if he didn’t think he was the best man for the job, and drew attention to the fact that Trump is now a federally convicted criminal.

Biden explained, “I know like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

“I know what it takes to take our economy from the depths of the pandemic to where it is today, the strongest economy in the world. I know what it’ll take to bring this economy to everybody.”

Biden was met with cheers of support from the crowd as he delivered the rest of his speech.

“I know what it’ll take to rally the world to stand up against Putin and not yield to him. And I know what I’ll take to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead.”

“Folks, I give you my word as a Biden that I would not be running again if I did not believe with all my heart and soul that I can do this job. Because quite frankly the stakes are too high,” he concluded.

The crowd finished with an enthusiastic show of their support for him by chanting “Yes you can” as he exited the stage.

