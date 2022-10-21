John Legend Admits He Was Selfish, ‘Wasn’t a Great Partner’ Initially to Chrissy Teigen

R&B singer and philanthropist John Legend is known for romance and the love he sings about in his music. Yet the crooner admitted he “wasn’t a great partner” to wife Chrissy Teigen when they started dating.

According to Vanity Fair, in a recent podcast interview, Legend revealed that he wasn’t the man he portrayed in his songs. While appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Legend said he wasn’t prepared to be as committed as he is now to Teigen.

“I think I was more selfish then,” he said. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 on the set of a music video. The couple married in 2013 and now have two children,6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles.

“When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation, you just grow and you mature,” Legend said. “Part of it is it’s just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be.”

The couple is currently expecting their third child. Two years ago, Teigen suffered a miscarriage. Last month, Teigen admitted that it had actually been a life-saving abortion.

Teigen said she didn’t completely understand that she had an abortion until having a conversation with Legend. The model said she told Legend after Roe v. Wade was overturned that she felt sorry for the women who had to make tough decisions when Legend reminded her that she was describing herself.