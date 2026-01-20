John Legend Appointed To Global Citizen’s Board Of Directors

John Legend’s years of work with Global Citizen have earned him an official seat on the organization’s board of directors.

On Jan. 19, Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans announced the EGOT-winning musician, entrepreneur, and activist as one of five new board appointees. Joining Legend on the board are Manchester United co-chairman and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Avie Glazer; H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, vice chair and managing director of 2PointZero; Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation Concerts president of touring Omar Al-joulani; and Ankur Jain, Bilt founder and CEO.

Their appointments coincide with new initiatives to broaden the organization’s global efforts to end extreme poverty.

“As we expand into new regions and partnerships, their leadership will help turn action into impact across education, health, climate, and economic opportunity,” Evans wrote on Instagram.

Legend’s board appointment caps a relationship with Global Citizen, dating back to its 2011 founding. His involvement includes hosting the Global Citizen Prize at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2019 and 2020, speaking at Global Citizen NOW: New York, and headlining the Move Afrika initiative last year in Lagos and Kigali.

“I’ve seen how this organization turns collective energy into real progress, and I’m honored to help guide its mission forward as a member of the Board,” Legend said in a statement.

Evans described the board expansion as a response to growing global challenges, bringing together visionary leaders for cross-sector collaboration to accelerate the fight against extreme poverty.

“At a time when the world needs bold, cross-sector leadership to accelerate progress against extreme poverty, Global Citizen is proud to welcome an extraordinary group of leaders to our Board,” Evans said in a statement. “From culture and sport to business and global policy, each leader brings the reach and expertise to help us mobilize new audiences, scale our campaigns, organize major global events, and drive real-world outcomes.”

The new appointees will join existing board members, including Chair Francine Katsoudas, EVP and chief people, policy, & purpose oficer at Cisco, to support the organization’s focus on expanding into the Middle East and Africa.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Celebs Who Give Back To Community And Powerful Causes