John Legend & Underrepresented Creators Design Etsy Home Collection

John Legend is adding home design to his list of ventures after teaming up with a group of female, Black and underrepresented Etsy makers for an exclusive home and living collection.

On Tuesday, June 6 the EGOT recipient launched a limited-edition decor and lifestyle collection he co-created with an inspiring group of Etsy shops run by women, Black, and underrepresented sellers. Inspired by Legend’s own home and interior style, the collection was made to add warmth and character to any space.

Pieces include earth-toned ceramics and planters, woven baskets and vases, textured throw pillows, chic pet accessories, and a sleek oak wood record storage unit that perfectly represents the John Legend brand.

“It’s important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” Legend said.

“Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”

The celebrated musician and entrepreneur is known for his advocacy work for marginalized communities and made it a priority to work with diverse underrepresented Etsy sellers, which included two Gullah basket weavers who are part of the Etsy Uplift Makers Program. The Gullah technique of basket weaving is an ancient technique dating back to the 1700s when enslaved rice farmers first brought the art form to South Carolina.

“I love Etsy because it gives a platform to so many creative and diverse makers, who pour their heart and soul into their work,” Legend said.

“Getting to collaborate with these talented artists was such a special experience, because the finished products tell a story about the people who made them.”

The “Glory” singer has more home and living pieces coming our way including his Holiday collection that will serve as his second Etsy Creator Collab launch. Take a look at the full collection list below and shop the collab collection HERE.

Art Print, BorianaM, $55 – $550*

Linen Bomber Jacket, NgoBolingo, $149

Ceramic Mug, CharlottesCeramicArt, $64.90*

Ceramic Coasters, CharlottesCeramicArt, $55.82*

Woven Baskets, CHSSweetgrass, $500 – $2,000

Pet Bowl, CharlottesCeramicArt, $60.36 – $64.90

Throw Pillows, TownsendRoweHome, $100 – $120*

Pet Beds, LayloPets, $75 – $115

Oak Vinyl Storage Unit, MoWoodworkStore, $3,340*

Linen Button Down Shirt, NgoBolingo, $90

Woven Baskets & Vases, DesmareonandFamily, $400 – $1,600

Cotton & Linen Robes, EasternWoven, $110

Ceramic Catchall, ALLIYAHandTHINGS, $150

Planters, MorseStudio, $110 – $160