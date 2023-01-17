John Legend Launches ‘Affordable and Accessible’ Personal Care Brand For ‘Melanin-Rich Skin’

John Legend is the latest famous face to toss his hat into the celebrity skincare ring. But the EGOT winner is explaining why his brand is different from all the rest.

Legend sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE, where the award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur dished on the launch of his personal care brand Loved01 and its special focus on those with melanin-rich skin. The Glory singer admits “everybody is doing a skincare line,” when it comes to the large number of celebrity-backed skin products on the market.

The happily married father of three says he went into the creation process with A-Frame, the company behind Naomi Osaka‘s Kinlo, aiming to make something “different” for an “under-served” community.

“Loved01 meets the skincare needs of people with melanin-rich skin who have been kind of underserved overlooked and under-researched,” Legend said.

With a line of products that contain shea butter, jojoba, and coconut oils, and the antioxidant properties of rosehip oil and sea buckthorn oil, Loved01’s line of vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-approved products helps nourish, moisturize, and rebalance the skin’s pH levels to produce a clean and vibrant look.

The brand’s initial collection will be priced from $10-$15, something that was important for the Ohio native. With a special focus on Black and Brown skin, Legend wanted to set Loved01 apart from the competition by making his personal care products affordable and accessible.

“Selling them at places where folks can afford them and access them without having to go to a specialty shop, without having to pay the $30 and $40 for every bottle of lotion,” he explained.

With a line of products that are “attuned” to meet the skincare needs of melanated skin, Legend knew he was on to something and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to release his own line of skincare.

“We felt like that was a reason for Loved01 to exist, because there isn’t enough out there that’s formulated for our skin,” he said.

Loved01 will be available starting Feb. 1, at Loved01.com and at CVS stores nationwide, with a debut at Walmart in March 2023.