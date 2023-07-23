John Lewis Honored With Forever Stamp, Ceremony

Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis was revealed as the United States Postal Service’s newest “forever stamp” at an event at Morehouse College. Lewis, who died three years ago, was honored at a star-studded event featuring actress Alfre Woodard as the mistress of ceremony. Other guests included activist Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., John Lewis’s son John Miles-Lewis, Morehouse VP of external relations and alumni engagement Henry M. Goodgame Jr., President and CEO of the John and Lillie Miles-Lewis Foundation Linda Early Chastang, Chair of the Board of the John and Lillie Miles-Lewis Foundation Michael Collins, Senator Raphael Warnock, author and activist Peggy Wallace Kennedy, and former Atlanta mayors Bill Campbell and Shirley Franklin.

Lewis was the face of the Nashville Student Movement, one of the original Freedom Riders, and one of the keynote speakers alongside Martin Luther King Jr at the 1963 March on Washington. Following his activism, Lewis was elected to the House of Representatives where he remained for more than 30 years, Lewis remained an advocate for non-violent protest throughout his life. Lewis was highly regarded by his colleagues, often referred to as the “conscious of the Congress” due to his strong moral stances.

Collins recalled Lewis’ affinity for stamp collecting in a press release from the USPS: “As an avid collector, stamps were important to Congressman John Lewis who always made sure he purchased stamps on their first day of issue,” Collins said. “We are deeply grateful to the United States Postal Service for recognizing the congressman with this official Forever stamp, a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of a true American hero. The congressman was a treasured civil rights icon and a timeless advocate for justice, equality, and human rights.”

You can watch the full ceremony here