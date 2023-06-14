Johns Hopkins University Updates Lesbian Definition In LGBTQ Glossary

On Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University released a statement announcing that it removed a problematic definition of lesbian, “a non-man attracted to non-men,” in its new inclusive glossary of LGBTQ terms.

“Upon becoming aware of the language in question, we have begun working to determine the origin and context of the glossary’s definitions. We have removed the page from our website while we gather more information,” said Jill Rosen, director of media relations for the school. According to The Messenger News, critics of the definition felt there was a clear erasure of women present, which denied the humanity of those who identify as lesbians.

Rosen said the choice to amend was an attempt to honor the institution’s commitment to creating a culture that is “inclusive and welcoming for all gender identities, sexual orientations, experiences and viewpoints.”

However, those who took issue with the definition pointed out that gay men were not erased of their gender identity the way lesbians were. One Twitter user said, “Why is a lesbian a non-man but a gay person isn’t a non-woman? Progressive misogyny.”

The university expressed that the glossary was never intended to be a conclusive guide to the wide-ranging identities and orientations included in the LGBTQ community but rather an “introduction to the range of identities and terms that are used within LGBTQ communities, and is not intended to serve as the definitive answers as to how all people understand or use these terms.” Even those who have publicly criticized aspects of the community, notably Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, took issue with the glossary’s erasure. “Man: no definition needed. Non-man (formerly known as a woman): a being definable only by reference to the male,” she tweeted. “An absence, a vacuum where there’s no man-ness.”