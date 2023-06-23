Johnson C. Smith University Alum Named HBCU’s Next President

Johnson C. Smith will have some new leadership on board thanks to alumna Dr. Valerie Kinloch.

Kinloch was announced as the university’s 15th president, WBTV reported. Kinloch is an alum of the Charlotte, NC-based HBCU and a member of the school’s Board of Trustees, who selected her with a unanimous vote.

Chairman Steven Boyd said the decision was easy. “Valerie’s proven leadership, deep background in academia, and intimate knowledge of Johnson C. Smith University gives her the expertise and credibility to continue our transformation,” Boyd said. “She is a dynamic leader and change agent pure and simple.”

Kinloch will be taking over for Clarence D. Armbrister, who served as the university’s president for five years and announced his retirement earlier this year.

Her resume speaks for itself. Currently, Kinloch holds the title of Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh, where she has recruited top faculty, led transformative academic growth, and exceeded fundraising expectations. She oversaw more than $9 million in capital projects and renovations.

The Golden Bull alum received her bachelor’s degree in English and Literature in 1996 and her master’s and doctorate degree from Wayne State University. This full circle moment brings on a lot of excitement for Kinloch. “It’s a dream come true to be invited to lead one of the finest historically Black colleges and universities in America – and at the same time, come home,” Kinloch said, according to QCity Metro. “We need to make space for innovation and for different types of learning – not just inside classrooms but also through internships, experiential engagements, and job placements with businesses, organizations and community groups with whom we have deep relationships.”

Boyd will serve as the interim president until Kinloch’s start date of Aug. 1.