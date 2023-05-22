Anthony Hamilton Receives Honorary Degree From Hometown HBCU

Numerous celebrities took time out of their busy schedules to participate in commencement ceremonies at HBCUs across the country.

On May 21, Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton provided the keynote address for Johnson C. Smith University graduates in Charlotte, North Carolina, the HBCU Advocate reports. The Charlotte native also received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the ceremony. Hamilton, 52, posted the touching moment to his Instagram page with audio from his hit debut single, “Comin’ From Where I’m From.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial)

The soul singer has already documented his love for the fine arts before receiving the distinguished honor, releasing a book titled Cornbread, Fish n’ Collard Greens with some of his favorite recipes. He’s also dabbling in the entrepreneurial space with Hamilton Corner Store. Partnering with Chef April Robinson, the e-commerce store is a “one-stop shop for all things southern cooking,” according to the website, offering products from quick grits to branded cast iron skillets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Cornerstore (@hamiltoncornerstore)

He partnered with Frances Grey Hats for a signature hat line following his signature look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial)

Hamilton joins a list of other music artists and Black celebrities to receive honorary degrees this graduation season. West Coast rapper E-40 received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Grambling State University, and Erika Alexander walked away with a Doctor of Music degree from Bennett College. Usher also received high praise as the keynote speaker at the Berklee College of Music and was presented with an honorary doctorate for his contributions to music and philanthropy.

Hamilton has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. He recently announced tour dates for shows featuring The Ton3s.