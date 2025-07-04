News by Kandiss Edwards Senior Citizens Scammed By Church Member Fight Back Two men were swindled by their current church member. The men invested over $20,000. Two years have passed without a pay-out.







Two Cobb County senior citizens say a man they regularly see at church stole thousands of dollars from them in an investment scheme.

Edward Wright and Michael Roberson say that Gregory Johnson, a fellow congregant, roped them in a investment turned scam. Johnson made them promises of significant returns through his company, ARP LLC. The church member of Wright and Roberson claimed his firm dealt in petroleum products.

Wright invested $23,000 after Johnson promised a “great return.” Roberson wired $27,000, recalling Johnson’s guarantee to double his money within two weeks. Additionally, Johnson promised the 67-year-old a luxury vehicle. More than two years later, neither man has received a return on their initial investment.

“I shouldn’t just sit back and do nothing because there could be other victims,” Roberson stated, expressing regret for not researching the company before handing over his funds. Bank statements confirm that both men transferred large sums to Johnson’s account.

Channel 2 Action News investigated ARP LLC and discovered the business was not registered with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, a legal requirement for conducting business in the state. Wright filed a formal complaint with the state in 2022, prompting an official inquiry into the company.

When contacted by Channel 2, Johnson described the situation as “complicated” but insisted the men would be repaid “within a reasonable amount of time, within 30 days.” Pressed on why more than a year had already passed since the promised repayment, Johnson admitted he had no explanation.

The ongoing financial strain has taken an emotional toll on both men, who continue to encounter Johnson weekly at their church.

“He shouldn’t be in church trying to take advantage of people,” Roberson remarked.

Wright, who also cares for his disabled son, highlighted the impact of the financial setback.

Roberson has initiated a civil complaint against Johnson. Court documents show Johnson contends he is not personally liable, asserting the agreement was solely with ARP LLC and not with him as an individual. Though, as Johnson’s LLC is not registered, he may indeed be held personally liable.

