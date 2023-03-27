Jonathan Majors Accused of ‘Vicious and Cruel’ Abuse By Two Directors Amid Assault Arrest

Jonathan Majors has the streets talking amid his recent arrest for strangulation, assault, and harassment following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

The Creed III star was arrested in New York City on Saturday after police responded to a call around 11 a.m. from a 30-year-old woman claiming she was “assaulted” by Majors, AP reports.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” NYPD said. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors denies the allegations through representatives and his legal team, who say the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star is “entirely innocent.”

“He has done nothing wrong,” a rep said. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

But amid the arrest, two directors have made additional allegations against Majors, accusing the rising film star of “vicious, cruel” behavior. Filmmaker A.B. Allen was the first to speak out against Majors in a tweet shared in February that didn’t identify the movie star by name but hinted at it being about him.

“There’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane,” Allen tweeted.

They seemingly confirmed their Valentine’s Day-dated tweet was about Majors when one Twitter user posted a screenshot of the tweet in response to Major’s arrest, saying, “Now we know who this tweet was about.”

“DingDingDingDing,” Allen retweeted in response.

However, as soon as the media picked up Allen’s tweets, the rising filmmaker appeared to change their tune.

“I regret my overly-flippant tone here. I read the words alleged assault, in the tweet, figured we were talking about a shoving match outside of a bar or something, then posted this,” they explained in a tweet captured by Cinema Blend.

“Once I read the details, far more brutal than I expected, I wished I had said something else. Everything I’ve known about has not been physical,” they wrote before locking their page.

“It’s not a huge leap at all for emotionally violent/professionally abusive people to become physically violent as well, but I was not made aware of it. This is uniquely horrific and very grave.”

One Twitter user even called out Allen for “switching up his story” against the Marvel star.

This guy puts out a tweet claiming that Jonathan Majors had a history of abuse that went viral & was even picked up by a couple of major news outlets. Now he's switching up his story & have locked their page @A_B_Allen I hope they retweet how full of shit he is over and over pic.twitter.com/P85s3m5XSr — KillaKadafi191 (@kkadafi191) March 26, 2023

In another series of tweets sent by director Tim Nicolai, he accused Majors of having a reputation at Yale as a “sociopath” and “abuser.”

“He’s a sociopath and abuseR and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him,” Nicolai claimed. “It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.

Broadway director, Tim Nikolai, corroborates alleged reports of Jonathan Majors’ abuse claims: “He's a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It's a shame it took this long for him to be reported.” pic.twitter.com/J9r1vF2igg — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 26, 2023

The backtracking and abuse claims come amid a headlining year for Majors following huge box-office success in back-to-back weekends with the releases of Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.