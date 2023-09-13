‘Creed’ Actor Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Has Been Postponed

Jonathan Majors, the 33-year-old Creed III actor, is awaiting trial for domestic violence charges in a case his defense team refers to as a “witch hunt,” according to Deadline. Majors’ defense team says the actor is “completely innocent.”

On September 6, Majors presented himself virtually before Judge Rachel S. Pauley for his most recent hearing. Major’s lawyers, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman attended the Lower Manhattan hearing.

The in-person trial was initially set to commence on September 6. Still, it was decided that an additional hearing, where Majors will be allowed to appear virtually, would be held on September 15 before setting an official trial date. “And of course, once a firm trial date is set, he will need to appear in person,” Judge Pauley told the actor’s lawyers.

Prosecutors told Judge Pauley they are ready for trial. According to the outlet, the defense team stated there were “deficiencies” in the evidence.

However, the defense said, “We have written to the prosecutor regarding deficiencies in the evidence presented by the District Attorney’s office, which supposedly included all necessary discoveries pertaining to the case.”

Judge Pauley adjourned the September 6 hearing, which lasted under five minutes, stating, “Between now and the next court date, no contact whatsoever with the complainant in this case, and stay in touch with your attorneys.” “Good luck,” Pauley added.

The defense has centered the case around Majors’ character and the motives of his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A New York Police Department report stated that the woman had “minor injuries to her head and neck” after an altercation. Leaked video footage shows the woman clubbing that same weekend. She has not been arrested.

Majors’ career has taken a hit since the incident. Managers released the actor at 360 Entertainment and his PR team, the Lede Company. However, he will return to his role as Kang in season 2 of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+. There has been little discussion regarding an Oscar nomination for Majors’ role in Magazine Dream, set to release on December 8, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Majors’ original trial date has been postponed more than once. Harlem actress Megan Good accompanied Majors in the courtroom at 100 Centre Street at a previous hearing on August 3.

It has been six months since he was arrested for misdemeanor charges after he placed a 911 call last spring. The incident took place around Majors’ Chelsea apartment on March 25.

If found guilty, Majors can face up to one year behind bars.

