Jonathan Majors’ Trial Pushed Back As NYPD Looks For Accuser

Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic battery trial seems to be stalled. It’s reported that the trial has been delayed, and NYPD is now looking for the accuser, who is currently out of the country.

According to Insider, the domestic assault trial against the Creed III actor has been pushed back until Sept. 6, 2023, due to prosecutors failing to turn over evidence promptly. Majors’ defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said they waited until Aug. 2, 2023, the day before the trial, to turn over a two-terabyte hard drive of evidence.

On Aug. 3, 2023, the prosecution stated they were gathering more evidence.

Chaudhry also said that the New York Police Department is looking to arrest the accuser, Grace Jabbari, when she returns to the United States.

In July 2023, Majors filed a domestic violence complaint with the New York Police Department against Jabbari. The incident, which occurred on March 25, 2023, in New York City, has placed his once-lucrative career on hold while the case is pending. Although Majors alleges that his ex-girlfriend, Jabbari, assaulted him, NYPD police officers did not take action against her.

His attorney had plenty to say in defense of the actor.

“One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD. Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship,” according to a written statement she released. “Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.”

The district attorney’s office has access to evidence that supports Majors’ allegations, including surveillance video of the altercation and pictures of his injuries, Chaudhry told Insider previously. In May 2023, Chaudhry publicly said that this case was racially motivated against her client, revealing she handed over substantial evidence that prosecutors should have looked over to see that what had been reported was inaccurate. She said the DA’s office changed how they approached the case to match the changes in Jabbari’s allegations.

Jabbari initially said that Majors attacked her, broke her finger, twisted her arm, and hit her in the ear—all charges that Majors disputed.

