Jonathan Majors Alleged Victim Receives Temporary Order of Protection

In the latest development of the domestic violence incident involving actor Jonathan Majors in March, a judge has granted Majors’ alleged victim a full temporary order of protection, according to The New York Post. Previously, the alleged victim was given a limited temporary order of protection.

“This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him,” said Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement to The New York Post.

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence.”

The Lovecraft Country actor was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan after his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of striking and choking her. He was later charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The Los Angeles Times reported the order of protection granted was “per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office expressed to The Los Angeles Times in a written statement.

The fallout from the alleged assault continues, after, according to Variety, several other women have come forward with similar accusations against the man whose star was steadily rising until this alleged incident. The upcoming court appearance slated for May 8 may be the start of bigger legal issues for Majors.

Sources close to the matter have expressed to the media outlet that the other alleged abuse victims of the Yale University graduate are fully cooperating with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York. This news comes amid recent revelations that Majors’ management team and publicists have severed ties with him.

The backlash from the alleged assault has placed several projects on hold due to the escalation of this legal situation. The next court date may determine which projects will cut him entirely loose.