Jonathan Majors Reportedly Facing More Allegations From Alleged Victims

Jonathan Majors is facing a court date next month on a charge of allegedly striking his girlfriend in March. The Creed III actor was arrested in New York City on assault and harassment charges. According to recent reports, the upcoming court date may be the least of his worries as more women speak out.

According to Variety, several women have come forward with similar accusations against the man whose star was steadily rising until this alleged incident. The upcoming court appearance slated for May 8 may be the start of bigger legal problems for Majors.

Sources close to the matter have expressed to the media outlet there have been multiple alleged abuse victims of the Yale University graduate. The alleged victims have been cooperating with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York. This news comes amid recent revelations that the management team and publicists for Majors cut ties with him recently.

Although the Ant-Man star and his attorneys assert his innocence, he has been dropped by Entertainment 360 just weeks after his PR firm, The Lede Company, removed him from its roster, Deadline reported. The continued public fallout has led premier fashion house Valentino to release a statement saying it “mutually agreed” that Majors would no longer be attending the Met Gala as one of its guests.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry in a written statement.

The once-emerging actor has also removed himself from the Gotham Film and Media Institute board and his work with the Sidney Poitier Initiative. On Wednesday afternoon, Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp relayed a note to the Gotham board about the voluntary removal.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the United States Army removed ads that featured Majors during the NCAA Final Four Basketball Tournament last month after reports of the arrest surfaced.

Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers have also cut Majors from an ad campaign slated to begin on Friday. On top of that, several projects he was involved with are up in the air, such as the studio behind the planned 48 Hours in Vegas project, based on former NBA champion Dennis Rodman.

It’s the same situation with Spike Lee’s “Da Understudy,” which Majors is supposed to star and produce with Will Smith.

“I think the truth is everyone is waiting to see what Marvel will do,” says an industry insider familiar with the situation. “It doesn’t mean everyone will do the same thing, but that’s what people are looking to.”