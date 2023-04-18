Jonathan Majors Gets Dropped By Management Team Amid Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors continues to feel the professional repercussions in the wake of his domestic violence arrest last month.

The Creed III star has been dropped by his longtime talent manager Entertainment 360 just weeks after being dropped by his PR firm the Lede Company, Deadline reported. Elsewhere, the Valentino fashion house said they “mutually agreed” that Majors would no longer be attending the Met Gala as one of their guests.

The axed representation comes after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in New York City on March 25 and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, AP reported. But reps for Majors claimed he is “entirely innocent” and blamed the incident on the 30-year-old woman involved, who allegedly was having “an emotional crisis.”

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” Chaudhry told CNN. “Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.”

Text messages sent after the arrest showed that the unidentified woman contacted Majors, assuring him she had no intention of pressing any charges against the film star.

“They assured me that you won’t get charged,” one text read.

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

“I’m so sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this,” she purportedly wrote in another message. “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

In another message sent hours later, the woman allegedly doubled down on her desire to not press charges.

“I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed,” she wrote.

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

Majors has already shot scenes reprising his role as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the second season of Marvel/Disney+’s Loki. Sources said there has been no talk within the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU ahead of beginning filming for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.